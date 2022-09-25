Russell Gage start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are both reporting Gage is expected to play on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has been listed as questionable to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he’s been active in practice this week and is expected to be available for the Week 3 matchup. If you have Gage in your fantasy lineup, here’s what to expect from him this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Russell Gage

Gage has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but after participating in several Bucs’ practices this week, he’s looking likely to play snaps on Sunday. Tampa Bay is in desperate need of receivers with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, and with Julio Jones still questionable. Gage has had seven receptions for 41 yards in the first two games of the season, and Tom Brady will continue to look his way as a regular target if he stays healthy.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Gage is a solid choice to start this week based on his participation in practice and the lack of other wide receivers available for Tampa Bay, barring further updates that indicate that his injury will prevent him from playing.