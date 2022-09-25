Julio Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Game day update: Both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are reporting Jones is less likely to play than the Bucs other questionable receivers (Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman). It will depend on his pre-game workout, but both reporters seem skeptical of his availability in Week 3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones is still questionable after missing Week 2 with a knee injury. If you’re thinking about playing him in your fantasy lineup this weekend, here’s everything you need to know.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Julio Jones

Jones was working on the side with trainers at Friday’s practice, and with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out, his presence on the field could be make-or-break for Tampa. He had three receptions for 69 yards in the season opener before his injury, and if he’s healthy, he’ll certainly be a frequent target for Tom Brady this weekend.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If Jones was getting work in at Friday practice, he’s likely to see at least a few snaps on Sunday, but his time on the field will likely be limited if he’s still in recovery. They’re in desperate need of wide receivers (thus the Cole Beasley signing earlier this week), but to be safe, Jones could probably be a good choice to sit this weekend, barring further updates on his recovery.