Utah State vs. 19 BYU odds heading into game week

The Old Wagon Wheel will be on the line when the Utah State Aggies travel to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars on Thursday, September 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Aggies fell to 1-3 on the season after a turnover-filled performance resulted in a 34-24 loss to UNLV Saturday night. The Aggies coughed up the ball six times on the night, including five interceptions thrown by quarterback Logan Bonner. The Senior managed to salvage the performance with 313 passing yards and three touchdowns, but the Rebels were propelled by Doug Bremfield’s passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to move to 3-1.

BYU moved to 3-1 on the season following a 38-24 win over Wyoming Saturday night. The Cougars’ win was spearheaded by quarterback Jaren Hall, who threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns against the Cowboys' defense. Hall became the 20th BYU quarterback to surpass 4,000 career passing yards while finishing with a career-high 81.3% completion percentage against a tough Wyoming defense.

Utah State vs No. 19 BYU opening odds

Spread: BYU -24

Total: 62.5

