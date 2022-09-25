Tulane vs. Houston odds heading into game week

The top of the American Athletic Conference could begin to take shape when the Tulane Green Wave take on the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will handle the broadcast.

Tulane suffered its first loss of the season after falling to Southern Mississippi 27-24 on Saturday night. Quarterback Zach Wilcke threw two touchdown passes and the Golden Eagles defense returned an interception for a score as Southern Mississippi ended a two-game skid in the series between these two teams. Despite outgaining the Golden Eagles through the air and on the ground, the costly turnover proved to be the nail in the coffin as the Green Wave move to 3-1 on the season.

Houston moved to .500 on the season after a couple of big plays by the defense late in the game pushed the Cougars to a 34-27 win over the Rice Owls. Nelson Caesar returned a fumble for an 11-yard score with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter to take a seven-point lead. Thabo Mwaniki intercepted a tipped pass on the subsequent possession to seal the win and move Houston to 2-2.

Tulane vs. Houston opening odds

Spread: Houston -4

Total: 57.5

