15 Washington vs. UCLA odds heading into game week

An old Pac-12 rivalry comes to the Friday night lights when the No. 15 Washington Huskies take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Friday, September 30. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Washington remains undefeated at 4-0 after a thorough 40-22 win over the Stanford Cardinals on Saturday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies' defense limited Stanford to just 86 yards on the ground on 36 attempts, resulting in a meager 2.4 yards per carry.

UCLA powered past Colorado on Saturday to the tune of 45-17, and the Bruins were propelled by a stellar ground game in the effort. Zach Charbonnet had nine carries for 104 yards and found the endzone three times as UCLA’s defense limited the Buffaloes to just 51 yards rushing on 34 carries, for an average of 1.5 yards per rush.

No. 18 Washington vs. UCLA opening odds

Spread: Washington -1

Total: 68.5

