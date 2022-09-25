 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss odds heading into game week

Two highly-ranked SEC rivals go head-to-head as Ole Miss welcomes Kentucky in Week 5.

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 17: Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) congratulates Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) after Bentley scored a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 17th, 2022 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two highly-ranked SEC football programs will go head-to-head as the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats face the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, MS on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Kentucky remains undefeated heading into Saturday’s contest, and it took a stellar performance from quarterback Will Levis to fend off Northern Illinois. Levis threw for 303 yards and tied a career-high with four passing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 31-23 win over the Huskies. Two of Levis’ touchdown passes went for 70 and 40 yards, as he overcame five sacks on the night to help lead Kentucky to 4-0 on the season.

Ole Miss is coming off a 35-27 win over Tulsa last week as the Rebels moved to 4-0 on the season. Jaxson Dart threw for two touchdowns and 154 passing yards while running back Quinshon Judkins totaled 154 yards on the ground with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well. Ole Miss found more success in moving chains as they converted 7-of-14 third down conversions while the Rebels defense picked off Braylon Braxton once through the air.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Ole Miss opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -6
Total: 55.5

