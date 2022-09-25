7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss odds heading into game week

Two highly-ranked SEC football programs will go head-to-head as the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats face the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, MS on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Kentucky remains undefeated heading into Saturday’s contest, and it took a stellar performance from quarterback Will Levis to fend off Northern Illinois. Levis threw for 303 yards and tied a career-high with four passing touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 31-23 win over the Huskies. Two of Levis’ touchdown passes went for 70 and 40 yards, as he overcame five sacks on the night to help lead Kentucky to 4-0 on the season.

Ole Miss is coming off a 35-27 win over Tulsa last week as the Rebels moved to 4-0 on the season. Jaxson Dart threw for two touchdowns and 154 passing yards while running back Quinshon Judkins totaled 154 yards on the ground with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well. Ole Miss found more success in moving chains as they converted 7-of-14 third down conversions while the Rebels defense picked off Braylon Braxton once through the air.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Ole Miss opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -6

Total: 55.5

