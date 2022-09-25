Navy vs. Air Force odds heading into game week

The opening game in the three-way battle for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy starts Saturday, October 1 when the Navy Midshipmen take on the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Midshipmen got their first win of the season with a 23-20 victory over East Carolina on Saturday. Kicker Daniel Davies proved to be the x-factor in the contest, converting all three field goal attempts after coming into the contest without having attempted one through the season. Davies’ performance included a 36-yarder in double overtime to propel Navy over the Pirates.

Air Force (3-1, 1-1) earned their first conference victory Friday with a 48-20 win over Nevada. The Falcons triple-option offense was buzzing with 461 rushing yards.

Navy vs. Air Force opening odds

Spread: Air Force -15

Total: 34.5

