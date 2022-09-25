4 Michigan vs. Iowa odds heading into game week

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines go on the road for the first time this season to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0) got its Big Ten campaign off to the right start with a 34-27 win over the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday. Running back Blake Corum had 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes moved to 3-1 after Iowa’s defense lifted them to a 27-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday. In a contest where the two programs put their defensive prowess on display, it was the Hawkeyes that won the turnover margin 3-0. Two of those turnovers resulted in defensive scores, with Cooper Dejean scoring on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returning a fumble for 30-yards and a touchdown all in the first half.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa opening odds

Spread: Michigan -10

Total: 43

