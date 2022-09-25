Oregon State vs. #13 Utah odds heading into game week

Two Pac-12 programs off to a strong start will meet as the Oregon State Beavers face the No. 13 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the Pac-12 Network.

The Beavers very nearly pulled off the upset over USC, were it not for a late touchdown grab by Jordan Addison. Oregon State looked to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2012, and they took the lead with 4:41 remaining in the fourth after Jam Griffin found the endzone for an 18-yard touchdown run. It was a rough outing for quarterback Chance Nolan, who completed 17-of-29 passes for 167 yards while surrendering four interceptions and failing to find the endzone through the air.

The Utes are riding a three-game winning streak after besting Arizona State 34-13 on Saturday night. Cameron Rising tossed two touchdowns to go along with 260 passing yards as Utah stimied the Sun Devils’ run game. Arizona State totaled just six yards on 20 carries and surrendered three turnovers in total, including two interceptions thrown and one fumble lost.

Oregon State vs. No. 13 Utah opening odds

Spread: Utah -11

Total: 57

