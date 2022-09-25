2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas odds heading into game week

Two top SEC programs go head-to-head as the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Razorback Stadium to face the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 TBD p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The Crimson Tide easily handled Vanderbilt to remain undefeated on the season. Heisman hopeful Bryce Young tossed four touchdowns in the winning effort to go along with 385 yards through the air. Jamarion Miller caught two touchdowns and Jase McClellan found the end zone once as Alabama out-gained the Commodores 400-115 through the air and 228-14 on the ground.

The Razorbacks nearly went 4-0 to start the season, but a missed field goal from 42 yards out hit the top of the right upright, sealing Arkansas’ first loss of the season in dramatic fashion. Big missed opportunities ultimately proved to be the Razorbacks’ detriment, including a KJ Jefferson fumble as he tried to leap over a blocking lineman on a first down play. Jefferson finished with 171 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also adding 18 carries for 105 yards on the ground including a six-yard scoring run with 10 minutes left in the game.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Arkansas opening odds

Spread: Alabama -17

Total: 58.5

