17 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

Revenge may be on the menu as the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies travel to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, October 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the SEC Network.

The Aggies converted big plays that shifted momentum in their favor as they bested Arkansas 23-21 on Saturday. The Razorbacks missed a potential game-sealing field goal that went off the top right upright with 1:30 left in the game to give Texas A&M the win in dramatic fashion. The Aggies now have two back-to-back wins over ranked opponents following their 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State two weeks ago, potentially putting the momentum in their favor heading into Saturday’s SEC showdown.

Mississippi State heads into Saturday’s contest holding a 3-1 record, with their latest victory coming by way of a 45-14 blowout win over Bowling Green. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes as their convincing win helped the Bulldogs bounce back from a loss the week prior. Although the ground game played a minor part in the win, Mississippi State’s defense limited the Falcons to just 2.7 yards per carry on 29 rushing attempts.

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State opening odds

Spread: MSU -3

Total: 46.5

