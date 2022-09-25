18 Oklahoma vs. TCU odds heading into game week

The No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and the game will air on ABC.

The Sooners were stunned in a 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Saturday, a game in which Adrian Martinez was efficient through the air but absolutely dominant on the ground. Martinez threw for 234 yards and a score while finishing with 21 carries for 148 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The defeat marked Brent Venables’ first loss as head coach of Oklahoma, and it came against his alma mater for no less coincidence.

TCU (3-0, 0-0) nearly racked up 500 yards of offense in a 42-34 win over SMU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

Oklahoma vs. TCU opening odds

Spread: OU -4

Total: 69

