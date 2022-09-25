1 Georgia vs. Missouri odds heading into game week

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will continue defense of their national title when they take on the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the SEC Network.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0) remained undefeated after a tougher-than-expected 39-22 win over Kent State. Tight end Brock Bowers had a 75-yard touchdown run and five catches for 60 yards.

Missouri (2-2, 0-1) lost its conference opener in overtime to the Auburn Tigers, 17-14. The Tigers missed a short field as regulation time expired and fumbled the ball in the end zone during their overtime possession.

No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri opening odds

Spread: Georgia -26

Total: 53

