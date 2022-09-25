Arizona State vs. #6 USC odds heading into game week

Two Pac-12 rivals clash as the Arizona State Sun Devils travel to Southern California to face the No. 7 USC Trojans at the Coliseum on Saturday, October 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Sun Devils continue their season under interim head coach Shaun Aguano, but his first outing at the helm resulted in a convincing loss to No. 13 Utah. The Utes routed Arizona State in their first game without Herm Edwards as Utah amassed 462 total yards in the contest. For their part, the Sun Devils responded with just 267 yards, including a measly six rushing yards on 20 carries. Arizona State is now 1-3, marking the first time they’ve fallen below .500 through four games since 1994.

The Trojans remain undefeated this season, but they very nearly could have been staring at a 3-1 record heading into Saturday’s game. USC’s offense struggled to generate momentum throughout the affair, and it took a Caleb Williams 21-yard touchdown throw to Jordan Addison with 1:13 left in the game to stave off a loss to Oregon State. Travis Dye, who transferred to USC from Oregon, notched 136 receiving yards and a score to help lift the Trojans over their Pac-12 opponent.

Arizona State vs. No. 7 USC opening odds

Spread: USC -24

Total: 61.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.