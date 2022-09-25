West Virginia vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Week 5 Big 12 slate will see the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

The Mountaineers thoroughly handled Virginia Tech last week in a 31-10 win that moved West Virginia to 2-2 on the season. The Mountaineers' defense limited the Hokies to just 35 rushing yards while quarterback JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a score in the winning effort. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson also finished with 106 rushing yards as the Mountaineers outgained the Hokies both through the air and on the ground.

The Longhorns are hoping to bounce back after a wild overtime loss to Texas Tech last week. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime as the Red Raiders recovered and marched to the two-yard line, led by quarterback Donovan Smith. Trey Wolff converted a 20-yard field goal to move Texas Tech to 3-1 on the season, and send the Longhorns to .500.

West Virginia vs. No. 22 Texas opening odds

Spread: Texas -11

Total: 63

