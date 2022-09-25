12 NC State vs. #5 Clemson odds heading into game week

Undefeated records will be on the line as the No. 12 North Carolina State Wolfpack travel to face the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Wolfpack are 4-0 on the season after a 41-10 rout over UConn on Saturday, a contest in which quarterback Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Leary’s stellar performance through the air included a 75-yard touchdown throw on the very first play from scrimmage, finding Thayer Thomas in the endzone as the senior receiver finished with 115 receiving yards on the night. North Carolina State limited the Huskies to just 39 yards through the air with an average of 2.6 yards allowed per pass.

The Tigers remain undefeated after hanging on for a 51-45 win over Wake Forest in overtime last week. It was a back-and-forth high scoring affair as Clemson’s defense struggled to get any stops, but thankfully DJ Uiagalelei more than covered for the leaky defense. Uiagalelei threw for 375 and five touchdowns, including what proved to be the game-winning score as he found Davis Allen for a 21-yard touchdown throw across the middle in overtime.

No. 12 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson opening odds

Spread: Clemson -6

Total: 46

