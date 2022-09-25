9 Oklahoma State vs. #17 Baylor odds heading into game week

Two highly-ranked Big 12 programs go head-to-head as the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the No. 17 Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on Saturday, October 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Fox.

Oklahoma State is 3-0 heading into Saturday’s contest and easily handled Arkansas Pine-Bluff to the tune of 63-7 back in Week 3. The Cowboys finished with six touchdowns through the air with Spencer Sanders tossing four touchdowns along with 242 passing yards. Gunnar Gundy also pitched in with 128 passing yards and two touchdowns, as the Cowboys' defense limited the Golden Lions to just 81 rushing yards on 31 attempts.

Baylor won its Big 12 opener with a 31-24 victory over Iowa State last Saturday. After a rough outing two weeks ago in a loss to BYU, Blake Shapen bounced back against the Cyclones as he completed 19-of-26 passes for 238 yards with three touchdowns through the air. The Bears defense limited Iowa State to just 66 yards on 27 carries while picking off Hunter Dekkers twice through the air.

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 17 Baylor opening odds

Spread: Baylor -1

Total: 52.5

