21 Wake Forest vs. Florida State odds heading into game week

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take on the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, October 1. Time and broadcast channel for the game at TBD.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) lost a 51-45 overtime shootout to the Clemson Tigers last Saturday. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for over 300 yards and six touchdowns in the loss.

Florida State remains undefeated and is coming off a 44-14 route of Boston College on Saturday night. Quarterback Jordan Travis completed 16-of-26 passes for a career-high 321 yards and a touchdown as the Seminoles dominated the Eagles both through the air (350-to-140) and on the ground (180-to-95). Florida State holds a 4-0 record for the first time since 2015.

No. 21 Wake Forest vs. Florida State opening odds

Spread: FSU -6

Total: 64

