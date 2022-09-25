Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will look to go 2-1 on the season as they prepare for an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas has notably been plagued with injuries to their receiving corps, and Dalton Schultz is the latest name added to the injury report. Schultz suffered a knee in injury in Week 2 and as a result his status for Monday night remains to be seen. With the information known to date, we assess whether Schultz is worth a start this week in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

After posting a 13.2 PPR fantasy performance in Week 1, Schultz was limited to just two catches on four targets for 18 yards in Week 2 after suffering a knee injury. Further reports stated that Schultz is in fact dealing with a PCL issue in his knee, and the injury has caused him to see limited participation in practice leading up to Monday’s contest. Per this week’s official injury report, Schultz has been listed as questionable going into Week 3, but head coach Mike McCarthy has noted that his game time status will include an evaluation closer to the end of the week.

Start or sit in Week 3?

A PCL issue in the knee is a tricky injury to play through, and even if Schultz were able to suit for Monday night there’s a chance he could be playing on a snap count or just be limited overall throughout the night. That alone presents too much of a risk, so fantasy managers are better off sitting him this week. If you don’t have a tight-end replacement yet on your roster, then Jake Ferguson could see some targets come his way as he’s listed behind Schultz on the depth chart.