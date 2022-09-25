Michael Gallup injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

The Dallas Cowboys continue to prepare for a focal divisional matchup with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. It’s no secret that Dallas’ receiving corps has been severely limited due to injuries, and the Cowboys continue to await the season debut of Michael Gallup, who continues to recover from ACL surgery. Ahead of Week 3’s contest, Gallup is officially listed as questionable per this week’s injury report.

The Cowboys receiver participated in full practices on both Thursday and Friday. Head coach Mike McCarthy continues to be tight-lipped around the expectations for Gallup’s return. In speaking with Jane Slater of NFL Network, McCarthy said, “I hope he plays” when asked directly about Gallup’s availability for Monday night.

Fantasy football implications

Even if Gallup were able to suit up for Monday night’s contest, McCarthy has been open about the likelihood of the receiver being on a pitch count. Chances are that when Gallup makes his debut, he’ll be eased into playing time given that his last snap of football was back in Week 17 of last season. In his absence, Noah Brown has stepped up as the potential heir apparent to the WR2 position behind Ceedee Lamb. Through two weeks, Brown has caught 10-of-14 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown. Even upon Gallup’s eventual return, Brown may have solidified himself as a worthy flex option for the remainder of the fantasy season.