Dalton Schultz injury: What status means for Week 3 fantasy football

As the Dallas Cowboys look ahead to a Monday Night Football matchup with their NFC East rival New York Giants, they may prepare to be without one of their key receiving threats. Dalton Schultz continues to work through a PCL issue in his right knee, after sustaining the injury during Week 2’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Schultz is officially listed as questionable per this week’s injury report.

Schultz did not practice on Thursday or Friday, as his ability to get in some work on Sunday may prove to be the deciding factor regarding his playing status this week. Per Jane Slater of NFL Network, head coach Mike McCarthy noted that Schultz is “on an incline” after injuring his knee on Sunday. The plan is to further assess him closer to the end of the week.

Fantasy football implications

Given that Schultz has seen limited practice through the week and a PCL issue can prove to be a nagging injury, there is some legitimate doubt that he could miss Monday night’s contest. A change of status on Sunday is surely within the realm of possibility, but even then there is a chance that Schultz could be limited when on the field against the Giants. Either way, Schultz presents a risky option for fantasy managers, who may be better off picking up Jake Ferguson who will likely command some of the targets that previously went towards Schultz. Michael Gallup could reportedly make his debut Monday night as well, which gives Cooper Rush another option to throw to.