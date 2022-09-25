 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 3 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 3 inactive reports.

By TeddyRicketson and David Fucillo Updated
J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half of the preseason game at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 3 and it’s a busy injury report. The Browns beat the Steelers to open things on Thursday Night Football and now we head to the Sunday main course. We’ll be tracking all the notable injuries as fantasy football managers prepare their lineups for Sunday’s slate.

Tight end George Kittle is back in action for the 49ers, but there are a host of other names listed as questionable this week we’ll need to keep an eye on. Running back JK Dobbins is expected to return, but is questionable and the Ravens have been cautious with him. Meanwhile, the Bucs wide receiver depth chart remains a mess with injuries and they’ll be waiting for word on Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman, and Russell Gage.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Jakobi Meyers is not expected to play in Week 3

Justin Herbert wants to play, but is still dealing with pain and may consider a pain killer injection

Jerry Jeudy on track to play, but needs to test it out in warmups

Bucs updates: Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman expected to play; Julio Jones still unsure and will be tested in warmups

James Conner is on track to play pending pre-game warmups

Packers update: Randall Cobb expected to play, Christian Watson expected to sit

Gabe Davis expects to play against the Dolphins

JK Dobbins is expected to make his season debut

Saints update: Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are expected to play while Taysom Hill is not

Lions update: D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson both expected to play

Final injury report

QB

Out: Dak Prescott (DAL - right thumb), Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

Questionable: Justin Herbert (LAC - ribs), Jameis Winston (NO - back, ankle)

RB

Out: Tyrion Davis-Price (SF - ankle)

Questionable: James Conner (ARI - ankle), J.K. Dobbins (BAL - knee), Leonard Fournette (TB - hamstring), Josh Jacobs (LV - illness), RB Alvin Kamara (NO - rib), D’Andre Swift (DET - ankle)

WR

Out: Chris Godwin (TB - hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (LV - ankle), Van Jefferson (LAR - knee), Rondale Moore (ARI - hamstring), Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG - knee), Sammy Watkins (GB - hamstring)

Doubtful: Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), Kyle Philips (TEN - shoulder), Kadarius Toney (NYG - hamstring)

Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (LAC - hamstring), Tyrie Cleveland (DEN - hamstring), Randall Cobb (GB - illness), Corey Davis (NYJ - knee), Gabe Davis (BUF - ankle), Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Michael Gallup (DAL - knee), K.J. Hamler (DEN - knee, hip), Jerry Jeudy (DEN - rib, shoulder), Julio Jones (TB - knee), Jakobi Meyers (NE - knee), Breshad Perriman (TB - knee), James Proche (BAL - groin), Christian Watson (GB - hamstring)

TE

Out: Cethan Carter (MIA - concussion), Ryan Griffin (CHI - Achilles), Brevin Jordan (HOU - ankle), Hunter Long (MIA - ankle), Drew Sample (CIN - knee)

Questionable: Pharaoh Brown (HOU - shoulder), Taysom Hill (NO - rib), T.J. Hockenson (DET - hip), Hayden Hurst (CIN - groin), Dawson Knox (BUF - foot), Marcedes Lewis (GB - groin), Isaiah Likely (MIA - groin), Donald Parham (LAC - hamstring), Dalton Schultz (DAL - knee), C.J. Uzomah (NYJ - hamstring)

