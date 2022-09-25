Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 3 inactives come in

The NFL is back for Week 3 and it’s a busy injury report. The Browns beat the Steelers to open things on Thursday Night Football and now we head to the Sunday main course. We’ll be tracking all the notable injuries as fantasy football managers prepare their lineups for Sunday’s slate.

Tight end George Kittle is back in action for the 49ers, but there are a host of other names listed as questionable this week we’ll need to keep an eye on. Running back JK Dobbins is expected to return, but is questionable and the Ravens have been cautious with him. Meanwhile, the Bucs wide receiver depth chart remains a mess with injuries and they’ll be waiting for word on Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman, and Russell Gage.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Jakobi Meyers is not expected to play in Week 3

Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable today due to a knee injury, is not expected to play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Justin Herbert wants to play, but is still dealing with pain and may consider a pain killer injection

Not surprisingly, Justin Herbert is making a push to play through the pain. He’s a very competitive dude and doesn’t want to miss a game. He threw some yesterday and felt better but not all the way there. The #Chargers will see how he feels later today. https://t.co/dF36Wk9SV7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 25, 2022

Jerry Jeudy on track to play, but needs to test it out in warmups

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a rib and shoulder injury, is on track to play vs. 49ers but wants to see how it feels in pre-game warmups, per source. Broncos CB Patrick Surtain, questionable due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Bucs updates: Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman expected to play; Julio Jones still unsure and will be tested in warmups

Bucs’ RB Leonard Fournette, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play against the Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

#Bucs WRs Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) & RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play today, source said. There is less optimism for WR Julio Jones (knee), who will test his injury in pregame to see if he can go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Three Bucs’ WRs – Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) – are listed as questionable for Sunday against the Packers, and Gage and Perriman are expected to play, per source. Jones will be tested in pre-game warmups to determine whether he can play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

James Conner is on track to play pending pre-game warmups

Cardinals’ RB James Conner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, will test it pre-game but is tracking to play vs. the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Packers update: Randall Cobb expected to play, Christian Watson expected to sit

Packers’ WR Randall Cobb, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is likely to play vs. the Buccaneers; however rookie WR Christian Watson, listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Gabe Davis expects to play against the Dolphins

Bills’ WR Gabe Davis, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, has said he will play vs. the Dolphins and that remains the expectation, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

JK Dobbins is expected to make his season debut

Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, who tore his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring last year and is questionable for Sunday, is expected to make his 2022 regular-season debut vs. the Patriots, per source. “It’s time,” as one source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2022

Saints update: Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are expected to play while Taysom Hill is not

#Saints QB Jameis Winston, who is questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play, sources say. As is RB Alvin Kamara, who missed last week. But QB Taysom Hill (rib) is not slated to be out there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Lions update: D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson both expected to play

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot) and DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) – all listed as questionable – will play today at Minnesota, per sources.



Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

Final injury report

QB

Out: Dak Prescott (DAL - right thumb), Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

Questionable: Justin Herbert (LAC - ribs), Jameis Winston (NO - back, ankle)

RB

Out: Tyrion Davis-Price (SF - ankle)

Questionable: James Conner (ARI - ankle), J.K. Dobbins (BAL - knee), Leonard Fournette (TB - hamstring), Josh Jacobs (LV - illness), RB Alvin Kamara (NO - rib), D’Andre Swift (DET - ankle)

WR

Out: Chris Godwin (TB - hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (LV - ankle), Van Jefferson (LAR - knee), Rondale Moore (ARI - hamstring), Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG - knee), Sammy Watkins (GB - hamstring)

Doubtful: Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), Kyle Philips (TEN - shoulder), Kadarius Toney (NYG - hamstring)

Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (LAC - hamstring), Tyrie Cleveland (DEN - hamstring), Randall Cobb (GB - illness), Corey Davis (NYJ - knee), Gabe Davis (BUF - ankle), Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Michael Gallup (DAL - knee), K.J. Hamler (DEN - knee, hip), Jerry Jeudy (DEN - rib, shoulder), Julio Jones (TB - knee), Jakobi Meyers (NE - knee), Breshad Perriman (TB - knee), James Proche (BAL - groin), Christian Watson (GB - hamstring)

TE

Out: Cethan Carter (MIA - concussion), Ryan Griffin (CHI - Achilles), Brevin Jordan (HOU - ankle), Hunter Long (MIA - ankle), Drew Sample (CIN - knee)

Questionable: Pharaoh Brown (HOU - shoulder), Taysom Hill (NO - rib), T.J. Hockenson (DET - hip), Hayden Hurst (CIN - groin), Dawson Knox (BUF - foot), Marcedes Lewis (GB - groin), Isaiah Likely (MIA - groin), Donald Parham (LAC - hamstring), Dalton Schultz (DAL - knee), C.J. Uzomah (NYJ - hamstring)