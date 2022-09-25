Pick on the Total for the Blue Jays-Rays game on September 25

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to come out of Tampa Bay with a series win on Sunday as they face a starting pitcher who may not be at 100-percent.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-140, 6.5)

The Rays send Shane McClanahan to the mound despite leaving his last start against the Houston Astros on Monday with neck issue, allowing five runs and four walks in four innings of work.

Overall for the season McClanahan has a 2.36 ERA, but spent the beginning of the month of September on the injured list and has allowed at least four runs in three of his last seven starts.

The Blue Jays give Ross Stripling the start, who has had difficulties on the road this season with a 3.75 road ERA compared to a 2.70 ERA at home this season, and enters having allowed six home runs in his last five pitching appearances after allowing six home runs in his first 25 appearances of the season.

The Blue Jays offense is averaging just under 5.2 runs per game on the road, which is the top mark in the American League, and have five different players with more than 20 home runs this season, the Blue Jays and Houston Astros are the only two teams in the American League with this moniker.

The Blue Jays are 9-1 in Stripling’s last 10 starts and have put up at least five runs in seven of their last 11 games, and the theme of high scoring slugfests for Toronto will continue on Sunday.

The Play: Blue Jays vs. Rays Over 6.5

