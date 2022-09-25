Breaking down Patriots backfield usage in Week 3

The New England Patriots struggled to contain the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, losing 27-26. They eked out a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, gaining 124 yards on the ground.

We break down the Patriots usage of the backfield in today’s game against the Ravens with live updates.

Patriots RB usage in Week 3 vs. Ravens

New England primarily relied on Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris in run formations. Though Harris is ahead of Stevenson on the depth chart, Stevenson added up 12 carries for 73 yards, and Harris was limited to just 41 yards over 11 carries. They scored one touchdown each.

Harris had more yardage and carries in Week 2 against the Steelers, but Stevenson’s average yardage per carry was higher, a trend that we saw repeated in today’s loss against the Ravens.

QB Mac Jones also rushed for 31 yards and one touchdown.