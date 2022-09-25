Hot Seat Week 4: It’s time for the Eli Drinkwitz conversation at Missouri

We are four weeks into the college football season and the pressure is starting to heat up on several coaches across the country. Nebraska and Arizona State have already made decisions regarding their now former coaches. Let’s see which schools might join them in a coaching search this offseason.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Allow me to take this moment as a Mizzou alum to express my thoughts on the latest debacle on the gridiron for the program. I, along with many Mizzou fans, might have become numb to these things over time. Watching an All-American kicker miss a 26-yard field goal and a veteran college running back fumble while reaching for the goal line in an overtime loss to Auburn is taking implosions to a new level. And while those moments aren’t on Drinkwitz, the following is:

In his first two seasons at Columbia, Drinkwitz has led teams ranking 59th and 61st in total offense. Those teams ranked 78th and 60th in scoring offense. Through four games this season, the Tigers rank 77th in total offense and 86th in scoring offense. This is coming from a coach who has a background in offense. At this point in his tenure, Drinkwitz either hasn’t gotten the right players for his system or he doesn’t have a system. Eventually someone in the administration is going to have had enough. I don’t think Drinkwitz goes after this season, but it’s hard to see him lasting beyond Year 4.

David Shaw, Stanford

Stanford hasn’t had a winning season since 2018 (the 4-2 pandemic-reduced 2020 season doesn’t count) and Shaw doesn’t seem equipped to bring the Cardinal back to that level in the new college football landscape. The Pac-12 is becoming weaker and Stanford doesn’t have a clear path to California recruits like it previously did. The overall body of work is great but recent results might push Shaw out the door.

Jeff Scott, South Florida

Well, that performance against Florida last week was a mirage, wasn’t it? USF got torched in a 41-3 loss at Louisville on Saturday and allowed quarterback Malik Cunningham to do whatever he wanted. This game featured a hilariously botched punt and head coach Jeff Scott opting to kick a Sad Field Goal with the game out of reach. Scott is now 1-21 against FBS opponents during his tenure in Tampa and USF fans (the one’s that haven’t already abandoned ship) are fed up with the team’s lack of competitiveness. A couple of blowout losses in AAC play and Scott’s time with the program will be finished.

Honorable mentions