Khalil Herbert worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has already made a huge impact on Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans, scoring a touchdown in the first half. With starting running back David Montgomery sustaining an ankle injury during the game, the team will most likely lean on Herbert to shoulder an even bigger load moving forward.

With Montgomery’s status still up in the air, it would a wise idea to starting scouring the waiver wire for Herbert ahead of their Week 4 battle against the New York Giants next Sunday.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert: Week 4 waiver wire

Herbert entered Week 3 as the 37th ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues, having run for 83 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the season. As of now, he is rostered in just 46% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 26% of ESPN fantasy leagues, so he should be readily available on the waiver wire come Tuesday. Definitely consider scooping him up.