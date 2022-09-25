Isaiah McKenzie worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made a big impact in Buffalo’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, adding up seven receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

He ended the game behind only Stefon Diggs in receiving yards, who had 78. The Bills dropped the game, 21-19.

McKenzie left the game for several minutes with cramping caused by the Miami heat (88 degrees with 66% humidity) but returned shortly after.

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Week 4 waiver wire

McKenzie is only rostered in 14.5% of ESPN fantasy leagues as he’s competing for snaps and targets with Diggs and Gabe Davis, but he led the Bills in receiving yards in the first half of today’s game. With defensive coverage focused on Diggs and Davis, McKenzie has been finding more and more opportunities to make big plays.

The Bills are relying heavily on their passing game with Josh Allen under center. With McKenzie rostered in so few leagues, he’s a great add from the waiver wire for Week 4 when the Bills face the Baltimore Ravens.