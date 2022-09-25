Jamaal Williams worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Despite getting penalized for excessive hip thrusting today, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams is a good option to add off the waiver wire if you’re looking for new talent on your fantasy lineup in Week 4.

The Lions face the Seattle Seahawks next week,

Lions RB Jamaal Williams: Week 4 waiver wire

Williams led Detroit in rushing today, going 87 yards on the ground over 20 carries and adding two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 20 yards in the Lions’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This is the first game this season that Williams has surpassed RB DeAndre Swift in rushing yards. Swift played more snaps than Williams in Weeks 1 and 2, but only had seven carries for 31 yards today.

If the Lions continue to utilize Williams the way they did today, he’s a good waiver wire add if you’re looking for running back talent for Week 4. He’s currently rostered in 44.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.