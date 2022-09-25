Alexander Mattison worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Post-game update: Dalvin Cook is expected to wear a brace on his shoulder and play next Sunday against the Saints in London, per Pro Football Talk. It’s still worth keeping an eye on Mattison as a waiver option if he’s available.

With starting running back Dalvin Cook out with a shoulder injury and no current timeline on his recovery, Vikings backup Alexander Mattison will be taking on the majority of ball carries for the rest of this week and possibly next week as well.

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison: Week 4 waiver wire

Mattison has already added 28 yards over seven carries in today’s game against the Detroit Lions, and had eight carries for 36 yards in the Vikings’ season opener. With Cook out, the Vikings run game will be almost completely reliant on Mattison’s performance for the time being.

If you’re looking for a running back to add off the waiver wire for Week 4, Mattison is only rostered in 37.3% of ESPN fantasy leagues. The Vikings face the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.