How often do 3-0 teams miss the playoffs?

The NFL is opening Week 3 and the top of the heap includes a mix of expected and surprise teams. Six teams come into the weekend with a 2-0 record. That group includes the Dolphins, Eagles, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills, and Giants. The Giants are the biggest surprise of that group, while the Dolphins and Eagles are a surprise to some, and a little less so to others.

This week’s slate features two of the undefeated teams facing off with the Bills traveling to Miami to play the Dolphins. Otherwise, the Chiefs get the 0-1-1 Colts, the Eagles get the 1-1 Commanders, the Bucs get the 1-1 Packers, and the Giants get the 1-1 Cowboys.

Assuming we don’t see a tie in South Beach, at least one team will be 3-0 heading into Week 4. For any team that gets to 3-0, that bodes well for their playoff chances. Dating back to the 1970 merger, NFL teams that start the season with three straight wins have made the playoffs at a 75% clip. Through 2021, 236 teams have started 3-0 and 178 have ended up in the playoffs. That leaves a 25% miss rate.

Last year, the Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Cardinals, and Rams all opened the season 3-0. The Broncos and Panthers were the two teams that did not make the playoffs. Denver finished the season 7-10 while Carolina sunk even further, finishing 5-12.

Looking at this year’s 2-0 teams, here are their odds to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 3.

Dolphins: Yes -175, No +140

Bills: Yes -5000, No +1400

Chiefs: Yes -700, No +500

Eagles: Yes -650, No +425

Buccaneers: Yes -3500, No +1000

Giants: Yes +110, No -140