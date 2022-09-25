Kansas State rises, Arkansas falls in Week 5 AP Poll

The Week 5 AP poll has dropped and the Kansas Jayhawks not in the rankings despite a lot of clamoring from fans and media personalities. To make matters worse for the Jayhawks, in-state rival Kansas State entered the polls after upsetting Oklahoma. Here’s the list of movers and shakers in Week 5.
Biggest risers
The Wildcats entered the poll for the first time since 2018-19. The Tennessee Volunteers outlasted the Florida Gators to also make a jump in the polls, going from No. 11 to No. 8. Texas A&M looked shaky in a win over the Miami Hurricanes but the Aggies are getting more buzz after defeating No. 10 Arkansas over the weekend. Jimbo Fisher’s crew is now ranked No. 17 in the polls.
Biggest fallers
The Oklahoma Sooners experienced an upset at the hands on Kansas State and now find themselves at No. 18 in the polls, down 12 spots. The Arkansas Razorbacks are out fo the top 10 after losing to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are now No. 20.
Top 25 breakdown
The SEC is still the class of college football with Georgia and Alabama staying at the top of the poll but the Big Ten is not far behind with Ohio State and Michigan checking in at No. 3 and No. 4. The Clemson Tigers remain at No. 5 despite beating a ranked Wake Forest team on the road.
Overall, the SEC has seven teams in the top 25, with four in the top 10. The Big Ten has four teams in the poll after Minnesota enters the fray.
Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 5 of 2022 College Football.
Week 5 AP Poll 2022
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Conference
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|1
|Georgia
|4-0
|SEC
|-
|1,565 (55)
|2
|Alabama
|4-0
|SEC
|-
|1,487 (4)
|3
|Ohio State
|4-0
|Big Ten
|-
|1,483 (4)
|4
|Michigan
|4-0
|Big Ten
|-
|1,354
|5
|Clemson
|4-0
|ACC
|-
|1,311
|6
|USC
|4-0
|Pac-12
|1
|1,236
|7
|Kentucky
|4-0
|SEC
|1
|1,127
|8
|Tennessee
|4-0
|SEC
|3
|1,119
|9
|Oklahoma State
|3-0
|Big 12
|-
|1,081
|10
|North Carolina State
|4-0
|ACC
|2
|920
|11
|Penn State
|4-0
|Big Ten
|3
|876
|12
|Utah
|3-1
|Pac-12
|1
|760
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|Pac-12
|2
|727
|14
|Ole Miss
|4-0
|SEC
|2
|691
|15
|Washington
|4-0
|Pac-12
|3
|657
|16
|Baylor
|3-1
|Big 12
|1
|550
|17
|Texas A&M
|3-1
|SEC
|6
|543
|18
|Oklahoma
|3-1
|Big 12
|-12
|529
|19
|BYU
|3-1
|IA Independents
|-
|482
|20
|Arkansas
|3-1
|SEC
|-10
|457
|21
|Minnesota
|4-0
|Big Ten
|-
|288
|22
|Wake Forest
|3-1
|ACC
|-1
|265
|23
|Florida State
|4-0
|ACC
|-
|244
|24
|Pittsburgh
|3-1
|ACC
|-
|209
|25
|Kansas State
|3-1
|Big 12
|-
|166
Also receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1