Kansas State rises, Arkansas falls in Week 5 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 5 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By Collin Sherwin
Kansas State v Oklahoma
Quarterback Adrian Martinez of the Kansas State Wildcats signals to his receiver on the run against defensive back Jaden Davis of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Kansas State won 41-34.
Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Week 5 AP poll has dropped and the Kansas Jayhawks not in the rankings despite a lot of clamoring from fans and media personalities. To make matters worse for the Jayhawks, in-state rival Kansas State entered the polls after upsetting Oklahoma. Here’s the list of movers and shakers in Week 5.

Biggest risers

The Wildcats entered the poll for the first time since 2018-19. The Tennessee Volunteers outlasted the Florida Gators to also make a jump in the polls, going from No. 11 to No. 8. Texas A&M looked shaky in a win over the Miami Hurricanes but the Aggies are getting more buzz after defeating No. 10 Arkansas over the weekend. Jimbo Fisher’s crew is now ranked No. 17 in the polls.

Biggest fallers

The Oklahoma Sooners experienced an upset at the hands on Kansas State and now find themselves at No. 18 in the polls, down 12 spots. The Arkansas Razorbacks are out fo the top 10 after losing to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are now No. 20.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC is still the class of college football with Georgia and Alabama staying at the top of the poll but the Big Ten is not far behind with Ohio State and Michigan checking in at No. 3 and No. 4. The Clemson Tigers remain at No. 5 despite beating a ranked Wake Forest team on the road.

Overall, the SEC has seven teams in the top 25, with four in the top 10. The Big Ten has four teams in the poll after Minnesota enters the fray.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 5 of 2022 College Football.

Week 5 AP Poll 2022

Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Georgia 4-0 SEC - 1,565 (55)
2 Alabama 4-0 SEC - 1,487 (4)
3 Ohio State 4-0 Big Ten - 1,483 (4)
4 Michigan 4-0 Big Ten - 1,354
5 Clemson 4-0 ACC - 1,311
6 USC 4-0 Pac-12 1 1,236
7 Kentucky 4-0 SEC 1 1,127
8 Tennessee 4-0 SEC 3 1,119
9 Oklahoma State 3-0 Big 12 - 1,081
10 North Carolina State 4-0 ACC 2 920
11 Penn State 4-0 Big Ten 3 876
12 Utah 3-1 Pac-12 1 760
13 Oregon 3-1 Pac-12 2 727
14 Ole Miss 4-0 SEC 2 691
15 Washington 4-0 Pac-12 3 657
16 Baylor 3-1 Big 12 1 550
17 Texas A&M 3-1 SEC 6 543
18 Oklahoma 3-1 Big 12 -12 529
19 BYU 3-1 IA Independents - 482
20 Arkansas 3-1 SEC -10 457
21 Minnesota 4-0 Big Ten - 288
22 Wake Forest 3-1 ACC -1 265
23 Florida State 4-0 ACC - 244
24 Pittsburgh 3-1 ACC - 209
25 Kansas State 3-1 Big 12 - 166

Also receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

