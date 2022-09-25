Kansas State rises, Arkansas falls in Week 5 AP Poll

The Week 5 AP poll has dropped and the Kansas Jayhawks not in the rankings despite a lot of clamoring from fans and media personalities. To make matters worse for the Jayhawks, in-state rival Kansas State entered the polls after upsetting Oklahoma. Here’s the list of movers and shakers in Week 5.

Biggest risers

The Wildcats entered the poll for the first time since 2018-19. The Tennessee Volunteers outlasted the Florida Gators to also make a jump in the polls, going from No. 11 to No. 8. Texas A&M looked shaky in a win over the Miami Hurricanes but the Aggies are getting more buzz after defeating No. 10 Arkansas over the weekend. Jimbo Fisher’s crew is now ranked No. 17 in the polls.

Biggest fallers

The Oklahoma Sooners experienced an upset at the hands on Kansas State and now find themselves at No. 18 in the polls, down 12 spots. The Arkansas Razorbacks are out fo the top 10 after losing to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are now No. 20.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC is still the class of college football with Georgia and Alabama staying at the top of the poll but the Big Ten is not far behind with Ohio State and Michigan checking in at No. 3 and No. 4. The Clemson Tigers remain at No. 5 despite beating a ranked Wake Forest team on the road.

Overall, the SEC has seven teams in the top 25, with four in the top 10. The Big Ten has four teams in the poll after Minnesota enters the fray.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 5 of 2022 College Football.

Week 5 AP Poll 2022 Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 4-0 SEC - 1,565 (55) 2 Alabama 4-0 SEC - 1,487 (4) 3 Ohio State 4-0 Big Ten - 1,483 (4) 4 Michigan 4-0 Big Ten - 1,354 5 Clemson 4-0 ACC - 1,311 6 USC 4-0 Pac-12 1 1,236 7 Kentucky 4-0 SEC 1 1,127 8 Tennessee 4-0 SEC 3 1,119 9 Oklahoma State 3-0 Big 12 - 1,081 10 North Carolina State 4-0 ACC 2 920 11 Penn State 4-0 Big Ten 3 876 12 Utah 3-1 Pac-12 1 760 13 Oregon 3-1 Pac-12 2 727 14 Ole Miss 4-0 SEC 2 691 15 Washington 4-0 Pac-12 3 657 16 Baylor 3-1 Big 12 1 550 17 Texas A&M 3-1 SEC 6 543 18 Oklahoma 3-1 Big 12 -12 529 19 BYU 3-1 IA Independents - 482 20 Arkansas 3-1 SEC -10 457 21 Minnesota 4-0 Big Ten - 288 22 Wake Forest 3-1 ACC -1 265 23 Florida State 4-0 ACC - 244 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 ACC - 209 25 Kansas State 3-1 Big 12 - 166

Also receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1