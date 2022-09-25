DeVonta Smith or Batman? Eagles WR earns cape for TD

If you want to see a dominant first half, check out the highlight reel for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver, DeVonta Smith. The second-year player has seven receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown. The score came at the end of the first half against the Washington Commanders, and Smith was gifted with a Batman cape to show off his superhero-like performance.

We have seen turnover chains and players getting to dunk a mini-basketball after a big play. Personally, I haven't seen any sort of capes being donned, and this look was powerful. You could see from the walk that Smith does after donning the cape that he was feeling himself and he should be. The Eagles head into halftime with a 24-0 lead over the Washington Commanders.