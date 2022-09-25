Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 57 halftime show

Super Bowl 57 is less than five months away and we now know who the halftime show performer will be. The NFL announced on Sunday that multi-time Grammy Award winning artist Rihanna will headline the spectacle at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, taking place on February 12, 2023, and airing live on Fox.

TMZ initially reported on Sunday that the NFL has been in talks with the pop superstar and Rihanna herself teased the potentially groundbreaking news on her Instagram account shortly afterwards.

Rihanna just posted this on IG pic.twitter.com/gl23HseY23 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 25, 2022

A lot of chatter had surrounded the Super Bowl 57 halftime show for the past week. Reports initially indicated that Taylor Swift would be the headline performer during the game, but she reportedly turned the NFL down. Following that, the NFL immediately reached out yo Rihanna, who is heavily associated with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

She will have big shoes to fill following up the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent performing during the halftime of Super Bowl 56 this past February.