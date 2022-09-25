 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Khris Middleton won’t to be ready for Bucks 2022-23 season opener

Milwaukee’s star shooting guard is recovering from a wrist injury.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Greece v Ukraine: Group C - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
NBA player Khris Middleton wathces the game from the grandstand during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 group C match between Greece and Ukraine at Forum di Assago on September 6, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be without star shooting guard Khris Middleton available for their 2022-23 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. Middleton is recovering from a wrist injury and acknowledged he won’t be ready to play. He hopes to be ready at some point in October.

Middleton suffered a knee injury in Game 2 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, causing him to miss the rest of the postseason. He underwent wrist surgery in the offseason. Middleton is one of Milwaukee’s most important players, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season.

The Bucks missed Middleton dearly in the playoffs, giving up a 3-2 lead to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs without their shooting guard. Milwaukee is listed at +800 to win the championship on DraftKings Sportsbook and they’ll need Middleton healthy to reach that goal.

