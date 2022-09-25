Khris Middleton won’t to be ready for Bucks 2022-23 season opener

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be without star shooting guard Khris Middleton available for their 2022-23 season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. Middleton is recovering from a wrist injury and acknowledged he won’t be ready to play. He hopes to be ready at some point in October.

The cast has been removed from his wrist and he hopes to get some range of motion and pick up a basketball in the next few weeks — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) September 25, 2022

Middleton suffered a knee injury in Game 2 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, causing him to miss the rest of the postseason. He underwent wrist surgery in the offseason. Middleton is one of Milwaukee’s most important players, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season.

The Bucks missed Middleton dearly in the playoffs, giving up a 3-2 lead to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs without their shooting guard. Milwaukee is listed at +800 to win the championship on DraftKings Sportsbook and they’ll need Middleton healthy to reach that goal.