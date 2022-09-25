 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers DT Derrick Brown has one-handed INT vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown has one handed INT against New Orleans Saints.

By TeddyRicketson
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95, linebacker Shaq Thompson #7, and safety Jeremy Chinn #21 of the Carolina Panthers look on during the first half of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are taking on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the NFL season. They are relying on their defense as the offense hasn't been able to get on the same page in the early part of the year. In the fourth quarter, they are up 19-7 against the Saints with a scoop and score touchdown and a blocked field goal attempt.

As the Saints were driving, a blitzing cornerback, Jaycee Horn, disrupted the timing of quarterback Jameis Winston’s pass. Horn was able to tip it, and defensive tackle Derrick Brown made an athletic, diving catch for the interception. As he dove away from the line of scrimmage, Brown reeled in the batted pass one-handed.

The interception led to a field goal for the Panthers. Carolina has a 22-7 lead with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. If the offense can finally get in sync, this Panthers team could make some noise in the NFC South.

