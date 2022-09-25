Tyler Conklin worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin had himself a solid individual outing in the team’s 27-12 Week 3 loss to the New York Jets on on Sunday. Conklin led the team in receiving, catching all eight of his targets for 84 yards during the home showdown at MetLife Stadium.

If you’re looking to tight end depth, Conklin is definitely someone to look at adding ahead of the Jets’ Week 4 showdown at the Steelers next Sunday.

Jets TE Tyler Conklin: Week 4 waiver wire

Even before Sunday’s game, Conklin was getting his fair share of looks. He caught four of seven targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Ravens before catching six of nine targets for 40 yards in Week 2 against the Browns.

Conklin is rostered in just 19% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 10% of ESPN leagues, so he’ll be readily available on the waiver wire this week.