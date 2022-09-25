Trevor Lawrence worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is starting to find his footing and looked excellent in Sunday’s 38-10 blowout victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 28 of 39 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

If you’re looking for a quarterback, Lawrence is definitely someone to look at on the waiver wire this week ahead of the Jaguars’ Week 4 showdown at the Eagles next Sunday.

Jaguars WB Trevor Lawrence: Week 4 waiver wire

After a pedestrian performance in their Week 1 loss to the Commanders, Lawrence has come on in the last two weeks. He went 25-30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in their 24-0 shutout victory over the Colts in Week 2, earning fantasy users 18.5 points in that showdown. As the Jaguars trend up as a team, so does Lawrence and that bodes well for fantasy managers.

Lawrence is rostered in just 57% of Yahoo fantasy leagues and 51% of ESPN leagues, so there’s a coin flip chance of you finding him on the waiver wire this week. Scoop him up if you can.