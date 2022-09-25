Opening odds for Rams vs. 49ers matchup in Week 4

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Rams and 49ers will face off this coming week on Monday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Rams held off a tough Cardinals team in Week 3 to improve to 2-1. LA never trailed, but it took them all game to keep the Cardinals at bay. It came primarily from a stout defensive effort, giving up 3.3 yards per carry and only 5.4 yards per Kyler Murray pass attempt. They face a 49ers squad playing the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. 49ers in their Week 4 matchup.

Sep 25

Point spread: 49ers -2

Point total: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Rams +105

Sep 22

Point spread: 49ers -1

Point total: 48

Moneyline: 49ers -115, Rams -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -1

Opening moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100

Early pick: 49ers -2

I suspect this line will see 49ers backers moving it. Enough of it could move this to three, which removes some of the value if you like San Francisco. The Rams won the last matchup in the playoffs, buy the 49ers had won the six previous. Kyle Shanahan had Sean McVay’s number before the 2022 NFC Championship Game, and I think he maintains some control on this rivalry for the coming primetime game.

