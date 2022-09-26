NFL weather forecast for Week 3 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to an end with an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) and New York Giants (2-0). Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Cowboys vs. Giants on Week 3 MNF

Forecast

The weather and wind at MetLife can often be treacherous, but the forecast for this week’s game looks pretty calm. Kickoff temperature is expected to be in the mid 60s with winds at 11 mph coming out of the southwest. There is a chance of rain in the afternoon, but the skies should clear in time for the start of the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

You always have to be wary of the wind in East Rutherford, but this forecast looks pretty friendly for everyone, kickers included. Use your fantasy players here as you normally would. The Giants are a one-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.