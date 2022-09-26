Best DFS lineup strategy for Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday night

Week 3 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, September 26. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC.

Injuries

There are several injuries on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys have already ruled out S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle) and QB Dak Prescott (right thumb). Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck), WR Michael Gallup (knee), LB Micah Parsons (illness) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) are all listed as questionable.

For the Giants, they have ruled out CB Justin Layne (concussion), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee). Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and DT Leonard Williams (knee) are listed as doubtful. Defensive end Azeez Ojulari (calf) and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) are questionable for the game.

Captain’s Chair

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants — $17,700

Barkley is the most expensive player for this game, but with good reason. When he plays to his potential, he is one of the best players in the league. We saw that on display in Week 1 as Barkley tallied 164 yards and a touchdown on the ground while catching six passes for 30 more yards. The New York offense literally runs through him, so he should be heavily involved and get plenty of opportunity.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys — $15,300

Lamb seems like a trap with Cooper Rush under center. Rush is filling in for the injured Prescott and threw for 235 yards and a touchdown in his debut last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Lamb didn't find the endzone, he still caught seven of his 11 targets for 75 yards. He had four more targets than his next teammate, and that usage should continue this week.

Value Plays

Richie James, WR, New York Giants — $5,400

The Giants are lacking a reliable star wide receiver. This allows supporting wide receivers to get more targets as quarterback Daniel Jones spreads the ball around. Richie James leads the team with 10 receptions for 110 yards on the season. He has yet to find the endzone, but he is catching the eye of the quarterback, which gives him upside when you don't have a lot of players to choose from.

Noah Brown, WR, Dallas Cowboys — 6,800

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut in this game. He is returning from an ACL injury that ended his 2021 season and will likely gradually see more playing time. While he is slowly ramping up, Noah Brown is the guy to add to your DFS lineup. Last week with Rush under center, Brown caught all five of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown.