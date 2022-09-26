Best NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Giants for Week 3 Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL regular season will wrap up on Monday, September 26. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and this NFC East divisional matchup will air on ESPN and ABC.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants: Best NFL player prop bets

Ezekiel Elliott over 58.5 rushing yards (-120)

Elliott is looking to prove that he hasn't lost a step but hasn't been very convincing so far. He did have 10 carries for 52 yards in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elliott then had 15 carries for 53 yards last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants gave up 82 yards to Derrick Henry in Week 1 and then 102 against Christian McCaffrey last week. Zeke is no CMC or King Henry, but I still think he eclipses 58 rushing yards on Monday.

Noah Brown over 37.5 receiving yards (-115)

Wide receiver Michal Gallup is expected to be back for this one, but he will slowly ramp up his playtime. Brown has filled in for Gallup so far this season and has played well. Last week against the Bengals, Brown caught all five targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. With Cooper Rush under center again, Brown should see an uptick in target for the second week in a row.

Saquon Barkley under 77.5 rushing yards (-115)

This pick is made under the assumption that star linebacker Micah Parsons will be playing. If he is missing from the game, you could probably revert to the over, which shows how much of an impact he can have in the game. Barkley exploded for 164 yards rushing in Week 1, but then regressed back to 72 yards in Week 2. The Cowboys gave up 57 rushing yards to Joe Mixon last week, so I like the under for Barkley here.

