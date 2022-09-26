The 2022 MLB postseason is right around the corner as 12 teams will vie to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy at the end of the 118th World Series. Changes have been made to this year’s playoff format, so here’s a rundown of when the postseason begins and what to expect.

When do the 2022 MLB playoffs begin?

The playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 7 with Game 1 in each of MLB’s four Wild Card Series matchups.

Rule Changes

The biggest change this year is that the field has been expanded from 10 teams to 12. Previously, the two wild card teams in each league faced off in a one-game playoff to decide who would move on to the Division Series. But with an extra team in each league added to the mix, that winner-take-all aspect is gone and has been replaced by a best-of-three series where all games take place at the home stadium of the with the better record.

In the Wild Card Round, the two wild card teams with the best records, the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in each league, would face each other. The third and final wild card team, the No. 6 seed, would play the division winner with the worst record, the No. 3 seed.

The division winners with the best records in each league, the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, receive a bye and advance directly to the five-game Division Series.

Wild Card teams

If the season ended right now on Sept. 22, here is how the Wild Card Series would look.

In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays would host the Tampa Bay Rays while the Cleveland Guardians, the AL division leader with the worst record, would host the wild card team with the worst record, the Seattle Mariners.

In the National League, the Atlanta Braves would host the San Diego Padres while the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals would host the Philadelphia Phillies. All games in each best-of-three series would be played at the home ballpark of the higher-seeded team.