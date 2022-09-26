Who should I start if Michael Gallup is out for Week 3?

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be in prime time this week when facing the New York Giants on the road for Monday Night Football. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This game should feature the 2022 season debut of Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. Coming off an ACL injury, the wideout has been a full participant in practice this week and has been listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup. All signs point towards him being good to go against the G-Men but there’s always a possibility that he could be held out for another week. If you have Gallup slotted for your fantasy lineup, we’ll go over potential alternative options.

Who should I start in place of Michael Gallup at flex

With this being the final game of the week, your options will be limited to the two teams competing. At flex, I’d highly suggest inserting Cowboys running back Tony Pollard here should Gallup not be able to go. Through two games, Pollard has 15 carries for 51 yards on the ground and also has six receptions for 69 yards through the air. The Cowboys will continue to find ways to get the ball into his hands and he’s always a good bet to pick up points.

Who should I start in place of Michael Gallup at WR

If a potential Gallup absence jams you up at one of your receiver slots, then I’d suggest to insert Giants wide receiver Richie James into the spot as a potential replacement. James surprisingly leads the G-Men in receiving through two weeks, catching 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards. He’s quietly becoming a nice waiver wire commodity and you may want to slide in and nab him in case things go south with Gallup.