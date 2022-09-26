Who should I start if Dalton Schultz is out for Week 3?

The Dallas Cowboys will once again be in prime time this week when facing the New York Giants on the road for Monday Night Football. The game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz sustained a knee injury in last week’s victory over the Bengals and is listed as questionable heading into the prime time matchup. He was didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday and got some work in during their session on Sunday. If you have Schultz slotted for your fantasy lineup and he’s declared out, we’ll go over potential alternative options.

Who should I start in place of Dalton Schultz at flex

With this being the final game of the week, your options will be limited to the two teams competing. At flex, I’d highly suggest inserting Cowboys running back Tony Pollard here should Schultz not be able to go. Through two games, Pollard has 15 carries for 51 yards on the ground and also has six receptions for 69 yards through the air. The Cowboys will continue to find ways to get the ball into his hands and he’s always a good bet to pick up points.

I’d also suggest to insert Giants wide receiver Richie James into the flex spot as a potential replacement. James surprisingly leads the G-Men in receiving through two weeks, catching 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards

Who should I start in place of Dalton Schultz at TE

If you’re jammed up at the TE position, then Giants TE Tanner Hudson is your guy as an emergency backup. Through two games, he has caught two of three targets for 22 yards.