Breaking down Rams backfield usage in Week 3 for fantasy football managers

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 20-12, in Sunday’s matchup, bringing them to 2-1 for the season.

We break down backfield usage and take a look at the Rams’ run game.

Rams RB usage in Week 3 vs. Cardinals

The Rams racked up 100 yards on the ground on Sunday, with Cam Akers leading the team in rushing yards with 61 over 12 carries and a touchdown. Darrell Henderson, Jr. added 17 yards in four carries.

Henderson and Akers split snaps almost perfectly evenly against the Cardinals, though Henderson played more in their Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Akers is listed as the RB1 on the Rams’ depth chart.

The Rams used Akers more often in early downs, and used Henderson almost exclusively in third down and goal line situations. Henderson has 111 yards so far this season, and Akers has gained 105 over three games.