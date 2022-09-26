Breaking down Chiefs backfield usage in Week 3 for fantasy football managers

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Indianapolis Colts in a shocking loss on Sunday with a final score of 20-17. The run game was stunted by the Colts defense as the Chiefs only added 58 yards on the ground, with QB Patrick Mahomes leading the team in rushing yards.

We take a look at the how the Chiefs used their running backs in the game.

Chiefs RB usage in Week 3 vs. Colts

Mahomes led the team in rushing yards with 26, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished the game with a net zero yards over seven carries, despite running in a touchdown. Jerick McKinnon had seven carries for 20 yards, and Isaiah Pacheco put up nine yards over three carries despite playing just five snaps.

McKinnon played in 33 snaps, and Edwards-Helaire was on the field for 25. Despite Edwards-Helaire being listed as the RB1 on the depth chart, the two are splitting snaps and carries.

Kansas City will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.