Breaking down Chiefs backfield usage in Week 3 for fantasy football managers

We take a look at the snap breakdown in the Kansas City backfield in Week 3

By grace.mcdermott
Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown while defended by Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Indianapolis Colts in a shocking loss on Sunday with a final score of 20-17. The run game was stunted by the Colts defense as the Chiefs only added 58 yards on the ground, with QB Patrick Mahomes leading the team in rushing yards.

Chiefs RB usage in Week 3 vs. Colts

Mahomes led the team in rushing yards with 26, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished the game with a net zero yards over seven carries, despite running in a touchdown. Jerick McKinnon had seven carries for 20 yards, and Isaiah Pacheco put up nine yards over three carries despite playing just five snaps.

McKinnon played in 33 snaps, and Edwards-Helaire was on the field for 25. Despite Edwards-Helaire being listed as the RB1 on the depth chart, the two are splitting snaps and carries.

Kansas City will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

