Samaje Perine worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals finally have their first win in the books after two painfully close losses to open the season, and running back Samaje Perine stepped up to add 47 yards over nine carries on the ground. He also brought in two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Mixon couldn’t find space today, as the Jets held him to an average of just two yards per carry.

Bengals RB Samaje Perine: Week 4 waiver wire

Perine’s performance today filled the hole left by Mixon’s inability to produce yardage on the ground, but the question remains: was this a one-game explosion or will he find consistency?

Perine played 23 snaps to Mixon’s 45 today, and had fewer carries, but with Mixon’s ankle still giving him trouble and the Bengals turning around a short week with a Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins, Perine could be a good add for this week.

He saw more playing time in the fourth quarter, and the Bengals could lean on him on Thursday for rushing yards depending on Mixon’s recovery. Keep an eye on injury updates. Perine is rostered in just 3.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.