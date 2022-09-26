Tyler Boyd worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded their first win of the 2022 season over the New York Jets today, scoring a season-high 27 points that included a touchdown from wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

TYLER BOYD KEEPS GOING AFTER THE CONTACT



56 yard TD



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GAinI0nM9w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: Week 4 waiver wire

The Bengals are working with a talented wide receiving corps that includes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Boyd hadn’t had a breakthrough game until today. He led the Bengals in receiving yards with 105 over four receptions, playing 46 snaps.

Higgins also had 46 snaps, and Chase appeared in 59. Boyd is a good WR to keep an eye on, but he can expect to continue splitting Burrow’s targets with other receivers and tight ends. Don’t grab him off the waiver wire quite yet, but keep an eye on where he’s headed over the next week or two. The Bengals face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Week 4.