Tyler Boyd worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 4

We take a look at whether the Bengals WR is worth adding to your lineup this week

By grace.mcdermott
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded their first win of the 2022 season over the New York Jets today, scoring a season-high 27 points that included a touchdown from wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd: Week 4 waiver wire

The Bengals are working with a talented wide receiving corps that includes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Boyd hadn’t had a breakthrough game until today. He led the Bengals in receiving yards with 105 over four receptions, playing 46 snaps.

Higgins also had 46 snaps, and Chase appeared in 59. Boyd is a good WR to keep an eye on, but he can expect to continue splitting Burrow’s targets with other receivers and tight ends. Don’t grab him off the waiver wire quite yet, but keep an eye on where he’s headed over the next week or two. The Bengals face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in Week 4.

