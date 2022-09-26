How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on September 26

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

We’re now just under two weeks away from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and Raw continues the march by heading north of the border into Canada tonight. Several matches have already been announced for tonight’s show and it should be a good one.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will continue her crusade against Damage Control tonight when stepping into the ring with Iyo Sky. Last week’s show ended with Bayley defeating Alexa Bliss in the main event and the faction then laid a beatdown on Belair afterwards. That’s where Bayley officially issued a challenge to the champ for a title match at Extreme Rules, one that Belair will most likely accept for tonight. We’ll see how her match with Sky will play out.

The summer feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will officially come to an end at Extreme Rules when the two will face each other in a Fight Pit. The Fight Pit is a variation of the old Lion’s Den matches from the late-90’s and has been used a few times in NXT over the past few years. In preparation for the ppv encounter, both guys will be in singles action on tonight’s show. Rollins will renew his 2020 rivalry with Rey Mysterio before Riddle meets Damian Priest of the Judgement Day.

The WWE is continuing to tease the fans with the White Rabbit vignettes and the latest teaser revealed coordinates that were set for tonight’s show in Edmonton. Will we finally get the big revelation of the White Rabbit promos or will be have to continue to wait?

Also on the show, Kevin Owens will team up with Johnny Gargano to face the Alpha Academy in tag team action. We’ll also get Sami Zayn going one-on-one with A.J. Styles.