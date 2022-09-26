Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into September 26 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, tonight as the company continues the march towards Extreme Rules in just under two weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will be the stipulation for the Raw Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will continue her crusade against Damage Control tonight when stepping into the ring with Iyo Sky. Last week’s show ended with Bayley defeating Alexa Bliss in the main event and the faction then laid a beatdown on Belair afterwards. That’s where Bayley officially issued a challenge to the champ for a title match at Extreme Rules, one that Belair will most likely accept for tonight.

With the title match basically settled, the question now becomes what the stipulation will be. Most of the big matches at Extreme Rules come with some kind of stipulation and it will be interesting to see what they come up with. The Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is already an Extreme Rules match so their Raw counterparts will most likely go into a different direction.

Will Seth Rollins or Riddle have the momentum heading into their Fight Pit match?

The summer feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will officially come to an end at Extreme Rules when the two will face each other in a Fight Pit. The Fight Pit is a variation of the old Lion’s Den matches from the late-90’s and has been used a few times in NXT over the past few years.

With that match set in stone, the question becomes who will have the upperhand heading into the caged encounter. In preparation for the ppv match, both guys will be in singles action on tonight’s show. Rollins will renew his 2020 rivalry with Rey Mysterio before Riddle meets Damian Priest of the Judgement Day. Given Riddle’s status as the babyface, expect him to get beaten down a few times and go in as the underdog.

Will we get the White Rabbit revelation tonight?

The WWE is continuing to tease the fans with the White Rabbit vignettes and the latest teaser revealed coordinates that were set for tonight’s show in Edmonton. Will we finally get the big revelation of the White Rabbit promos or will be have to continue to wait?

All signs are pointing towards it being Bray Wyatt but could they possibly swerve us into a completely different direction? We’ll see.